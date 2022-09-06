Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI):

9/2/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Rockwell Medical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

