IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

