iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

