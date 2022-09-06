Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

