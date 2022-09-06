ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. ironSource has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

