iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 226,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,415 shares.The stock last traded at $120.11 and had previously closed at $121.19.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
