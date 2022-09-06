iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 226,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,415 shares.The stock last traded at $120.11 and had previously closed at $121.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

