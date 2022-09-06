iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 8,960,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.