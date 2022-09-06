iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.61 and last traded at $133.16. Approximately 11,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 42,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $406,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

