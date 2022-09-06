iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF comprises about 0.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,267.0% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. 5,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

