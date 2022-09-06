iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 7.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.94. 2,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.