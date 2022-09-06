iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 7.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.94. 2,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

