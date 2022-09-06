iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 7.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.94. 2,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

