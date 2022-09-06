Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 10.10, but opened at 10.89. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 10.59, with a volume of 720 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $1,986,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.