Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 822.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

