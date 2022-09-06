Jackpot (777) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,225.00

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jackpot has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Jackpot Coin Trading
