Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.62).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33 ($3.56).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

