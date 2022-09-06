JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €12.61 ($12.87) and last traded at €13.32 ($13.59). 240,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.62 ($13.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.20) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.72.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

