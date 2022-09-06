JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JDSPY remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

