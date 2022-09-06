Jetcoin Achieves Market Cap of $98,094.16 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $98,094.16 and approximately $28,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

