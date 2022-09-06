Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Achieves $2.41 Million

Jobchain (JOB) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,963.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

