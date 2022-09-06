Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Down to $59.28

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $57.48. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOUT. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

