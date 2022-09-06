JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($136.73) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of EPA SAF traded down €1.60 ($1.63) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €100.76 ($102.82). 421,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.17 and its 200 day moving average is €102.37. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

