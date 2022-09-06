JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 770

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

