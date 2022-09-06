JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Increased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,810,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 373,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 3,195,755 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

