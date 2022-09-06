JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.48

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 3856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

JSR Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.17 million during the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

