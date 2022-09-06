Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Down 20%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 4,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Juventus Football Club Stock Down 20.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Juventus Football Club
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.
