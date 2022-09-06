Karlinski Andrew C Acquires 797 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Karlinski Andrew C increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 8.2% of Karlinski Andrew C’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.08. 65,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

