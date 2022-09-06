Karlinski Andrew C Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,938. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.