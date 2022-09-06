Karlinski Andrew C Invests $30,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 20,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

