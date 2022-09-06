Karlinski Andrew C Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Karlinski Andrew C reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.4% of Karlinski Andrew C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,193. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

