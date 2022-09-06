Karlinski Andrew C Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Karlinski Andrew C lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,372,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,791,000 after acquiring an additional 86,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,482 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04.

