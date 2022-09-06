KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Lifted by SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 3.1% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 288,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -2.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.