Keep Network Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $127.06 million and approximately $398,414.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

