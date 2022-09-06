Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE K opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

