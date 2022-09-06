Kempen Capital Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $62,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.89. 63,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,908. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

