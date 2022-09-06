Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $24.05 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.35. 21,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,421. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

