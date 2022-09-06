Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 1,309 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,673,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Deere & Company by 141.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 132.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $357.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,676. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

