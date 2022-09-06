Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.60 on Friday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

