Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $4,362,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.41. 336,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,867. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

