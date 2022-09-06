Kings Point Capital Management Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.4% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Generac by 5,480.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

