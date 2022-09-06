Kings Point Capital Management Has $12.77 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.68. 8,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,855. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

