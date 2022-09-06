Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $202,400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

