Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in American Express by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,004,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

AXP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.88. 102,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

