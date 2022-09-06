Kings Point Capital Management Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,556,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average is $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.