Kings Point Capital Management Sells 2,223 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management owned 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE STWD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,789. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.45. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

