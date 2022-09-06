Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 16.2 %
KC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 8,523,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $36.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.