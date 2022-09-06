Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 16.2 %

KC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 8,523,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

