KIWIGO Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $56,363.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
Buying and Selling KIWIGO
