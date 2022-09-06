KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 229,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,137,372 shares.The stock last traded at $48.32 and had previously closed at $49.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

