KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $358.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

KLAC traded down $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

