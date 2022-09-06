Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.92

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 3490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on KN. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

