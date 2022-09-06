Koinos (KOIN) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Koinos (KOIN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Koinos has a market cap of $24.99 million and $57,068.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Koinos has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Koinos Profile
The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork.
Buying and Selling Koinos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using US dollars.
