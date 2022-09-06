Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 374,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

